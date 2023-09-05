Non-oil business is still growing in Saudi Arabia but at the slowest rate for 11 months, according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data.

The headline index was 56.6 in August, down from 57.7 in July. The data revealed the slowest growth in activity since September 2022.

The Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI survey said companies indicated that competitive pressures had stymied sales growth, weighing on an upturn driven by strong investment and favourable demand conditions.

Concerns over market competition fed through to a worsening of firms’ estimates of future activity in August, as confidence fell to its lowest level since the first half of 2020, the report said.

“These concerns meant that selling prices were little-changed despite rising cost burdens, though employment and purchasing continued to increase,” the report added.

However, the uplift in activity was still strong overall, with firms often associating an increase with higher new orders and market growth.

The rate of expansion in new business inflows also eased, slowing for the second month running from June's multi-year high.

A rise in sales was linked to stronger customer demand and greater investment, the report added.

However, other companies noted that an increase in the number of market competitors had harmed growth, while a slowdown in export sales was also recorded.

Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said the kingdom’s non-oil activities have managed to expand despite the continuous challenges arising from input prices and the high interest rates.

“Tighter monetary policy dampens consumption and investment, reducing demand for consumer and business products. However, the non-oil economy has not displayed much of the tighter monetary policy symptoms,” Al Ghaith said.

Vision 2030 reforms and projects had overcome the tighter monetary policy, he said.

“The vision has attracted and is continuing to attract foreign firms to enter the market. It is expected to increase the level of competition and enhance services and products deliveries.”

Higher levels of competition had made firms increase the quantity and stocks of purchases, he said, adding that unemployment is also expected to fall with firms attracting talent and marketing staff.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com