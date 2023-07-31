Saudi Arabia's economy slipped in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter as the oil sector activities declined on lower production and prices, flash estimates issued by the government on Monday showed.

GDP grew by 1.1% year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter of 2023, compared 3.8% in the previous quarter and 11.2% in the year-ago period, the General Authority for Statistics data showed.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy fell 0.1% as oil sector activities fell by 1.4%.

Oil sector GDP fell 4.2% YoY in Q2 as production cuts and a fall in prices took effect.

However, the non-oil sector continued its robust growth. Non-oil activities in Q2 grew by 5.5% and government services activities grew by 2.7% on a YoY basis, it said.

"With the Kingdom’s voluntary 1 million bpd oil output cut set to be extended at this week’s OPEC+ meeting, there is a growing possibility that the economy contracts over this year as a whole," the London-based consultancy Capital Economics said in a note.

"Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia has turned even more aggressive with its oil production cuts in Q3 taking on a further voluntary 1 million bpd reduction in July and August."

Last week, the IMF cut its 2023 GDP growth projection for Saudi Arabia to 1.9% from 3.1% in May taking into account the impact of extended oil production cuts.

