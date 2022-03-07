RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated on Sunday in Riyadh the first World Defense Show, which will last until March 9.



The crown prince opened the WDS, which is being organized by the General Authority for Military Industries, on behalf of King Salman.



Over 590 global companies representing 42 countries are participating in the event. A number of national government agencies in the defense, military and security sectors are also among those taking part.

The crown prince was briefed on the virtual command and control center, which was equipped with the latest systems and technologies that simulate the future of command and control centers produced by major international defense companies.



He was accompanied by ministers and senior military officials as he visited the various booths.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).