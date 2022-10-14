Saudi Arabia - The consumer price index (CPI) of Saudi Arabia increased by 3.1% year-on-year (YoY) in September 2022, coming above August's inflation rate of 3%, the General Authority for Statistics announced in a report released on October 13th.

The kingdom’s annual inflation rate in September was mainly driven by the 4.3% increase in food and beverage prices, along with the 3.2% rise in prices of the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels segment.

Likewise, the prices of personal goods and services went up by 1.6% year-on-year (YoY) in September, and education prices jumped by 5.7%.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s monthly CPI edged up by 0.3% in September as compared to August 2022.

