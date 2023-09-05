Saudi Arabia has issued a warning to businesses to pay their taxes on time or face hefty fines.

The country’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority or ZATCA has issued a warning to corporates to file their withholding tax for the month of August, no later than September 10 or face fines.

ZATCA has urged companies to expedite the process by submitting their tax statements through their official website or smartphone app to avoid penalties, at the rate of 1% of the unpaid tax for every 30 days of delay from the due date.

Withholding tax is defined as a specific percentage of income earned by a non-resident establishment in Saudi Arabia, providing services within the country and generating sources of income.

At the same time, non-resident establishments in Saudi Arabia will be subject to withholding tax for any amount obtained from any source in the kingdom whether they deal with governmental, non-governmental, or semi-governmental establishments. The tax will be deducted from the total amount.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, ZATCA also called on taxpayers from the business sector to reach out to its 24-hours call centre for more information on withholding tax.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

Bindu.rai@lseg.com