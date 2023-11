RIYADH - The Saudi Fund for Development will sign agreements worth 2 billion riyals ($533 million) with African countries, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Thursday during the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference in Riyadh.

"We are working with partners to support Ghana and other countries regarding their debt," he added.

($1 = 3.7511 riyals)

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Clauda Tanios; editing by Jason Neely)