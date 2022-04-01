RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi announced on Thursday the ministry’s decision to localize key jobs in fun cities and family recreational centers.



“Hundred percent of jobs at fun cities at malls and 70 percent of jobs in permanent and seasonal fun cities as well as in family recreational centers will be Saudized effective from Sept. 23, 2022,” the ministry said in a statement.



Major jobs that are going to be Saudized at fun cities and recreational centers include branch manager, department manager, department supervisor, assistant branch manager, cash supervisor, customer service jobs, sales specialist, and marketing specialist. According to the minister’s decision, some jobs will be exempted from Saudization. These include cleaning worker, loading and unloading worker, operators of specific games that require competence and specialized certificates.



This decision comes out of the ministry’s keenness to provide stimulating and productive job opportunities for male and female citizens in various regions of the Kingdom, as well as to raise the level of their participation in the labor market and enhance their contribution to the economic system.



The ministry issued a procedural guide to inform employers and establishments about the mechanism to calculate Nitaqat percentage of Saudization and the penalties stipulated for the violators of the regulations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).