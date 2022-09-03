JEDDAH — The Ministry of Investment has shared the Kingdom's leading investment environment, economic indicators and targets, national investment strategy initiatives and investor services with Italian investors.



This came during the participation of the Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih at a meeting on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy in which a group of Italian investors and business leaders participated. The Kingdom's Ambassador to Italy Prince Faisal bin Sattam was also present.



The meeting discussed the Kingdom's investment cooperation with Italy and the promising opportunities, reviewed the pillars of investment strategy, and several economic indicators and targets.

