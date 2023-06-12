RIYADH — Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia ignores criticism over its growing ties with China.



He said, while addressing the 10th edition of the Arab-China Businessmen Conference in Riyadh on Sunday, that the Kingdom and China will announce soon major joint investments, in light of the growing relations between the two countries.



“Saudi Arabia’s global approach is we don’t have to be engaged in a “zero sum” game. We believe that there are many global opportunities.”



He added: “Our geographical position enables us to reach out to many parties and being engaged and involved with everybody.”



“We don’t have to be facing any choice which has to be “either with us or with the others,” the Saudi minister said.



Prince Abdulaziz said that the Kingdom and China have a great deal of bilateral cooperation.



“I would not be surprised if you will hear more announcements soon on Saudi – Chinese investment.



“The growth in oil demand in China is still increasing, and that the Kingdom wants a part of this demand,” he said while emphasizing that Saudi Arabia seeks collaboration instead of competition with China.

