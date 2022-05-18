Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to South Africa Sultan Al-Anqari inaugurated the Saudi Commercial Attaché in Johannesburg on Monday.



The Saudi Commercial Attaché from the General Authority for Foreign Trade Husam Al-Ghrimel, who began his duties recently, participated in the inauguration.



Governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade Abdulrahman Al-Harbi stressed that the establishment of a commercial attaché in Johannesburg aims to expand the scope of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, and to develop the existing economic relations and push them to broader horizons.



He said that the establishment of the commercial attaché comes within the efforts of the authority to reach foreign markets through opening new commercial attachés, to enable access to trade and investment opportunities in order to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



This initiative will also to contribute to the promotion of Saudi exports, and attract foreign investments to the Kingdom.



The attaché will cover the countries of southern and eastern Africa. The volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and South Africa exceeded SR18 billion in 2021.



It is worth noting that the General Authority of Foreign Trade, represented by the Agency of Private Sector Affairs and Global Presence, supervises 19 commercial attachés.

