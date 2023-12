CAIRO - The defence ministries of Saudi Arabia and France signed an executive plan to cooperate in capability, industry and research and development, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Wednesday in a post on X.

The minister said he and French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu reviewed strategic relations, cooperation and their shared vision for regional security and stability.

