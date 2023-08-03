Brussels: The second high-level political dialogue between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the European Union (EU) was held yesterday in Brussels under the chairmanship of head of Policy Planning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dr. Rayed Krimly and Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora.



The two sides discussed ways to strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and the EU, as well as common challenges and regional and international developments of common concern.



The second high-level political dialogue was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the European Union Haifa AlJedea and Counselor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Manal Radwan.