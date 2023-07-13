The advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Nizar Al-Aloula, met with the Special Envoy of the French President to Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the Saudi-French bilateral relations, in addition to discussing the latest developments with regard to the Lebanese dossier.

The regional and international developments of common interests were also discussed during the meeting between Al-Aloula and Le Drian.

