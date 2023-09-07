JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia has achieved self-sufficiency in major agricultural products, including dairy, eggs and fish, according to the latest report of the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The report on agricultural statistics for the year 2022 revealed that among the animal products in the Kingdom, fresh dairy products achieved the highest rate of self-sufficiency at a rate of 118 percent during the year 2022, followed by table eggs at a rate of 117 percent, while the self-sufficiency rate of fish stood at 48 percent for the same year.

With regard to plant products, dates came in first place with a self-sufficiency rate of 124 percent, with a local production amount of 1.61 million tons in 2022, while the self-sufficiency rate for tomato reached 67 percent, and onion reached 44 percent.

The GASTAT statistics showed that the total area of organic agriculture in the Kingdom reached 19100 hectares in 2022. The area of organic cultivation of fruit crops, except dates, came in first place, accounting for 11500 hectares. That is, 60.3 percent, followed by the area of organic cultivation of date palms that constituted 20.8 percent of the total area of organic agriculture, the report pointed out

