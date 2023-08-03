JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued orders to extend the period to benefit from additional assistance granted to beneficiaries of the Citizen Account Program for two more months. Accordingly, registration for the program shall be kept open until September 2023.



The royal order is in line with the recommendation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA).



The Citizen Account Program was created to protect Saudi households from the impact of global price hikes. A royal directive was issued in July 2022 to allocate additional financial support to the beneficiaries of the Citizen Account Program until the end of the fiscal year 2022. Later, this period was extended and the registration for the program was kept open until July 2023 as per the royal directives issued in January and April 2023, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

