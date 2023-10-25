H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today met with Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the UAE-Bahrain fraternal relations, which are thriving under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

They also discussed several issues of common concern and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination in security and police fields.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials from both sides.