Low-to-middle income sovereigns in the Middle East and Africa region will be among the worst hit by rising food prices and supply shortages that could last through 2024, according to S&P.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which are among the top three global exporters of wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower seeds and sunflower oil, has sent global food prices surging to a new all-time high.

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), which tracks price changes of food commodities, climbed further to 12.6 percent month-on-month in March to 159.3 points, the highest since 1990.

While international markets may view the fallout of the Ukraine war on food inflation as a short-term impact, S&P said “the shock to food supply” will last through 2024 and beyond.

It said some countries could get hit by rating downgrades, citing that there will be negative implications for emerging market economies, particularly on gross domestic product (GDP), fiscal performance and social stability.

Most vulnerable countries

Among those that are most susceptible to war-induced disruption to ports and processing activities are the four Arab states – Morocco, Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan – which rely “nontrivially” on Ukraine for their food supply.

Also expected to be the worst hit are economies in Central Asia, as well as Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Armenia, which rely on Russia for commodities like wheat, corn, barley, sunflower seed and vegetable oil.

“The potential impact… on sovereign credit ratings will depend upon, among other things, the extent and severity of the food shock, the ability of governments to minimise the social and economic costs, and international efforts to help the affected countries,” S&P said.

“Although many of the sovereigns most exposed to this risk already have very low credit ratings, the negative economic or political fallout of the food shock could contribute to rating downgrades.”

As to why rising food inflation and supply shortages could drag on for years, S&P noted that the conflict in Ukraine is lasting longer than most expected. Due to labour and input shortages in Ukraine, farm harvests this year have already been disrupted and the 2023 crop is likely to be jeopardized as a result.

The prices of fertilizers, machinery and other inputs are rising as well, thus putting additional costs on production for future years’ harvests. Fertilizer and food exporters, particularly those in Russia, are likewise imposing tighter export controls.

“Food supply outside of the conflict zones is unlikely to ramp up meaningfully enough to offset the ongoing disruptions,” S&P said.

“This will mean higher prices, and hence another round of food inflation through 2024 by our reckoning. Ukraine and Russia are agricultural heavyweights, and the outbreak of war between the two has sent importers scrambling to find alternative sources.”



(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

