RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) team concluded a successful business tour in Canada aimed at building strategic ties with Canadian investors and showcasing the multitude of opportunities that the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah offers.

This visit was part of RAKEZ's strategic mission to foster international relationships and encourage further economic collaborations. Over a week, the team extensively engaged with potential Canadian investors and companies, presenting a detailed overview of Ras Al Khaimah's thriving economy's unique advantages and vast business opportunities.

The team, led by RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, attended a networking event with the members of the Canada Arab Business Council (CABC) in Toronto, highlighting the promising investment potential of the UAE.

Jallad said, "We are happy with the successful connections we fostered throughout this trip. We wanted to give Canadian businesses a comprehensive look at the vast advantages of expanding operations to the Middle East, particularly through Ras Al Khaimah. With almost 650 Canadian businesses thriving in RAKEZ, we see a bright future for more successful collaborations."

In a bid to reach out to the expansive Indian diaspora in Canada, the team also featured in a popular B2B radio show on Red FM. The team met numerous companies, business stakeholders, and high-net-worth individuals across sectors like F&B, container shipment, automotive, industrial, medical devices, energy, startup accelerators, sustainable innovators, solar energy, electronics, suppliers, and traders of OEM parts and dairy.

RAKEZ also highlighted the RAKEZ Academic Zone, engaging with Canadian college students who showed keen interest in the opportunities it presents.

RAKEZ's continuous efforts in reaching out to the business ecosystems outside the UAE reflect its commitment to strengthening international relations, providing world-class services to investors across the globe and underlining Ras Al Khaimah's position as a global investment destination.