RAS AL KHAIMAH - The Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, mourned the late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

The RAK Ruler's court extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Al Nahyan family, and the people of the UAE, asking Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace in Paradise and the people of the UAE patience and solace.

The court also declared official mourning with the flag flown at half-mast in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah for a period of 40 days, starting today, and to suspend work in local departments and bodies for three days, starting from tomorrow, Saturday, with the official working hours to resume next Tuesday.