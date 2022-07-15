RAS AL KHAIMAH - The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has seen a 14 percent increase in non-oil foreign trade in 2021, surging from AED 14.78 billion in 2020 to AED 16.83 billion in 2021, according to the RAK Centre for Statistics and Studies.

Exports accounted for the largest portion of the emirate's total non-oil foreign trade, reaching 57 percent, at AED 9.539 billion compared to 2020, followed by imports, which accounted for 35 percent of the total, amounting to AED 5.97 billion, compared to AED 5.36 billion in 2020, followed by re-exports at 8 percent of the total.

Asian non-Arab countries were ranked first in terms of trade exchange volume in 2021, with their total reaching AED 6.25 billion (36 percent of the emirate's total trade volume), followed by GCC countries in second place with AED 2.98 billion (18 percent), then Europe with AED 2.49 billion (15 percent), Arab countries with AED 2.14 billion (13 percent), the Americas with AED 1.24 billion (7.35 percent), and finally African non-Arab countries with AED 1.21 billion (7 percent).