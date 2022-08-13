RAS AL KHAIMAH - The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry issued its statistics for the second quarter of 2022, which showed that the value of exports of the chamber's members totalled AED1.644 billion.

The report also showed that the number of certificates of origin issued by the chamber totalled 5,871, predicting this number in June to amount to 2,203 certificates.

The report showed the registration of 402 new establishments in the second quarter of 2022, including 185 commercial establishments, 193 professional establishments, eight industrial establishments, one service establishment and one agricultural establishment.

June also witnessed the issuance of the largest number of new licences for 158 establishments, while the number of renewed licences amounted to 3,592, and cancelled licences amounted to 234. The wholesale and retail commerce sector had the largest share of new establishment licences with 255.

Estimated and planned capital for new investments until the end of the second quarter of 2022 exceeded AED279 million, not including the capital of 55 establishments in free zones and 18 branches of local and foreign companies while the estimated number of workers employed by new businesses was 390. The new investments came from 42 countries.