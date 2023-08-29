Qatar’s trade surplus narrowed year-on-year (YoY) in July 2023 as the value of its gas exports dipped compared with the previous year when disruptions rocked the market.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer showed a surplus of 19.6 billion riyals ($5.4 billion), a YoY decrease of about QAR 15.1 billion, or 43.5%, compared to July 2022, according to data released on Tuesday by the government's Planning and Statistics Authority.

However, on a month-on-month basis the trade surplus rose by nearly QAR 2.2 billion or 12.8% compared to June 2023,

Last year LNG prices had soared on Russia's invasion of Ukraine which led European consumers to look to Qatar to make up the disruption in supply.

July's fall in total exports was mainly due to the drop in energy exports, the statistics showed. The value of Qatar's export of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons fell 44% to QAR 17 billion YoY in July 2023. Export of crude fell nearly 11% to QAR 5.4 billion, while non-crude petroleum oils fell to QAR 2. billion.

China remained the main destination for Qatari exports valued at QAR 6 billion, followed by South Korea with QAR 4.1 billion and India with QAR 2.8 billion.

Meanwhile, imports in July 2023 amounted to QAR 9.4 billion, down 1.6% YoY.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

