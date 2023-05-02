Qatar's private sector exports value amounted to QR 9.1 billion in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 17.5% growth y-o-y compared to QR 7.73 billion in Q1 of 2022.

According to Qatar Chambers quarterly report issued Tuesday, exports through the General Model amounted to QR 7.35 billion, an increase of 32.3% y-on-y compared to QR 5.55 billion in Q1 of 2022.

Similarly, exports through the Unified GCC Model reached QR 1.46 billion, growing by 26.8% compared to QR 1.15 billion in Q1 of 2022.

The report noted that exports through the Unified Arab Model estimated at QR 139.30 million, showing a decrease of 52.5% on a y-on-y basis compared to QR239.34 million in Q1 of 2022.

According to the report, the value of exports through the GSP Model is estimated at QR 15.18 million, registering a significant decline of 97.5% on a yearly basis compared to QR 616.43 million in Q1 of 2022.

Exports through the Singapore Model which stood at QR 106.1 million, showed a decrease of 0.5% compared to QR 106.7 million in Q1 of 2022.

Based on the type of certificate of origin issued by the Chamber, the report said that the Essential and Industrial Oils exports in Q1 of 2023 amounted to QR 5.66 billion, with a y-on-y 222% increase, compared to the same period of the previous year which amounted to QR 1.75 billion.

As for economic blocs and groupings, the Asian countries (excluding GCC and Arab countries) were at the top of economic blocs that received exports of private sector during Q1 of 2023 which amounted to QR 6.2 billion with a share of 68.15% of the total exports, followed by GCC states which received exports amounted to QR 1.52 billion or a share of 16.8% of the total value.

In third place came the group of EU states, with exports totaling QR 1.09 billion representing 12.05% of the total value.

According to the Chambers report, the number of countries receiving Qatari exports in Q1 of 2023 was 96 countries.

China was at the top of the countries of destination of private sector exports with close to QR 3.1 billion, a share of 34.1% of the total exports. It is followed by India with almost QR 2.4 billion and a share of 26%, and Oman with about QR 989 million, a share of 10.9%.

