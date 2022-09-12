The value of Qatar's private sector export grew 21% to QAR 8.92 billion ($2.45 billion), on an annual basis compared to QAR 7,73 billion in Q2-2021, led mainly by fuel exports.

On a quarterly basis, it also surged 15.4% compared to QAR 7.73 billion in Q1-2022.

The chamber's report showed that this surge is attributed to the increase in exports of four out of 10 four commodities during Q2.

Fuel exports jumped to QAR 2.5 billion compared to QAR 657 billion in Q1-2021, while aluminum exports grew 70% on a yearly basis.

Lotrene (low density polyethylene) exports reached QAR 388.5 million compared to QAR 334.9 million last year. Chemical fertilizers exports increased sharply to QAR 355.5 million, while its value during Q2-2021 was only QAR 6.18 million.

Asian countries (excluding GCC and Arab countries) received most exports (43% of total) from the private sector during Q2, amounting to QAR3.87 billion.

GCC states followed with exports amounting to QAR 2.56 billion or a share of 29% of the total value.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com