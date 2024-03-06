Qatar saw its non-energy business conditions improve at a faster rate in February than the previous month as businesses expectations improved and employment levels grew.

The country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) headline figure was 51.0, up from 50.4 the previous month, with anything above 50.0 signalling improvement in business conditions.

The output of companies and employment both grew at faster rates while firms also made progress on volumes of outstanding work, according to the data from Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), with an improvement in the 12-month outlook.

QFC said a reduction in purchasing activity revealed a preference for destocking, with inventories falling slightly for the third month running as firms sought efficiency gains.

Price pressures remained subdued, with average input costs rising only modestly and charges falling at the strongest rate in two years, the report said.

Demand for goods and services in Qatar’s non-energy economy continued to expand in February as companies widely linked new orders to new customers and branch openings, QFC said.

Total activity increased at the fastest rate in three months in February, although growth remained below the strong average for 2023, the report added.

Companies were increasingly optimistic on growth in February, the report said, with overall sentiment the strongest since last September, linked to business development plans, new clients and marketing campaigns.

Average input prices rose in February, driven by both wages and purchase costs, but overall cost pressures were muted. Output prices fell for the fourth straight month, and the most since February 2022

Employment at financial services firms rose for the eleventh month running, and at the fastest pace since September.

Average charges set by financial services companies fell for the second month running, and the most since October 2022. Meanwhile input cost inflation in the sector remained weak, QFC said.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com