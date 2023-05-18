Qatar's inflation, based on consumer price index (CPI), was down 0.03% month-on-month in April 2023, mainly dragged by lower transport and footwear prices, according to the official estimates.

However, the country's CPI inflation was higher by 3.68% on an annualised basis this April, said the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that inflation in the country would average 2.1% in 2023-27.

Qatar's core inflation (excluding housing and utilities) fell 0.04% and 2.74% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively during the review period.

The index of transport, which has a 14.6% weight, plunged 2.29% on monthly basis but was up 0.6% year-on-year in April 2023. The sector has the direct linkage to the dismantling of the administered prices in petrol and diesel as part of the government measures to lower the subsidies.

The index of clothing and footwear, which has a 5.6% weight in the CPI basket, declined 1.05% month-on-month but shot up 2.48% on a yearly basis in April 2023.

The education sector, which has 5.8% in the CPI basket, saw its index decline 0.94% month-on-month, even as it zoomed 1.64% year-on-year this April.

The restaurants and hotels group, with a 6.6% weight, saw its index shrink 0.74% and 0.08% on a monthly and yearly basis respectively in April 2023, the PSA said.

The index of health, which has a 2.7% weight, was down 0.25% month-on-month but expanded 1.41% year-on-year in April 2023.

Communication, which carries a 5.2% weight, saw its group index fall 0.21% and 4.94% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in the review period.

Food and beverages group, which carry 13.5% weight in the CPI basket, became cheaper by 0.19% on a monthly basis but increased 1.71% year-on-year in April 2023.

However, the index of furniture and household equipment, which has 7.9% weight in the CPI basket, surged 4.43% and 2.87% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively this April.

The index of recreation and culture, which has an 11.1% weight in the CPI basket, was seen gaining 1.32% and 15.34% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in April 2023.

The index of miscellaneous goods and services, with a 5.7% weight, was up 0.32% on monthly basis while it tanked 1.65% on an annualised basis in the review period.

The index of housing, water, electricity and other fuels – with a weight of 21.2% in the CPI basket – increased 0.07% and 7.72% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in April 2023.

The tobacco index, which has a 0.3% weight, was unchanged on yearly and monthly basis in the review period.

