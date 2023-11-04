Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, signed several memorandums of understanding during the meetings of the twenty-second session of the Qatari-Omani Joint Committee in the Sultanate of Oman in the capital, Muscat, from 1 to 2 November 2023.

H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, chaired the Qatari side and H E Sultan bin Salem Al Habsi, Minister of Finance, chaired the Omani side.

This strategic partnership paves the way for future cooperation in formulating proposals and contributions between the two parties, through a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of sports, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of youth, to enhance and develop joint cooperation in the field of youth and sports activities, spread culture, support activities that enhance youth participation in the decision-making process and other civic awareness platforms, encourage cooperation in the field of preparing sports departments, preparing leaders, in addition to exchanging experiences and expertise in the two fields.

The State of Qatar continues to fulfil its commitment to strengthening multilateral action to address current challenges to contribute to global growth.

During the session, the Qatari-Omani Joint Committee reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields that serve common interests, foremost of which is economic, trade and investment cooperation.

During the meeting of the committee, several joint projects were followed up, and a set of proposals and perceptions were discussed to enhance cooperation between the two countries and encourage joint investments in the fields of agriculture, energy, communications, transport, tourism, banking, and education.

It is worth mentioning that the Qatari-Omani Committee held its first meeting in Doha in April 1995, and then the joint meetings were held alternately in the two brotherly countries.

Minister Al Kuwari also met separately with his counterpart, Sultan bin Salem Al Habsi during the meetings of the 22nd session of the Qatari-Omani Joint Committee.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, and explored the aspects of joint cooperation, which included economic, trade, investment, as well as issues of common concern.

