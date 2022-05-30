Qatar’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 3.5% in 2022, up from 1.6% in 2021, Reuters reported on May 29th, citing Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Thani.

Bin Mohammed’s estimates exceed those of Fitch Ratings, which expected the Qatari economy to grow 3.2% in 2022.

According to Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), the country’s GDP at current prices reached QAR 176.225 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

On another note, the top official revealed that Qatar is set to start licensing financial technology companies soon.