“The friendship between the US and Qatar has always been an evidence and on display. I would say that they (diplomatic ties) are stronger than they have ever been. Whether we are working together on humanitarian assistance or security, which is a very big deal for us. An example of this is that we just held the very first hostage recovery exercise,” the US ambassador to Qatar told Qatar Tribune in an exclusive interview.

The US envoy said, “Our relationship with Qatar on security, economy, trade, and commerce is strong. On all issues in the region and the world, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Qatar as an ally, as a friend, as a leader globally. So, our diplomatic ties are stronger than they have ever been.”

He said the FIFA World Cup Qatar was an opportunity for both US and Qatar to work together on cybersecurity, tourism, and trade.

“We held our fifth strategic dialogue earlier this year. It was inaugurated during the World Cup by the Qatari Prime Minister and our Secretary of State,” the US envoy pointed out.

“But there have been countless achievements over the last year owing to the strength of this partnership. I am particularly heartened by the fact that we communicate at all levels, whether it’s capital to capital, our embassy to the ministries here, our cultural affairs.

That should be an indication to you that over the last year, we haven’t just built a diplomatic relationship; we have built personal bonds. I’m so gratified to see Qatar get the respect and the acclaim that it deserves outside of New York and Los Angeles and Miami but in the heartland of America. And so I think the sky’s the limit for this relationship, and much of that was started last year,” he added.

