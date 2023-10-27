HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Thursday a telephone call from HE Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel in addition to means for de-escalation.

During the call, His Excellency voiced the State of Qatar's firm stance condemning all forms of targeting of civilians, and believing that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and pursuing a policy of collective punishment is unacceptable under any pretext.

His Excellency also stressed the necessity of continuing the entry of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers who stranded under the bombing.

Moreover, His Excellency underscored the coordination of regional and international efforts to end the aggression on Gaza and achieve just and lasting peace.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's appreciation for the UN efforts and the effective role of its Secretary-General in mobilizing international efforts for calm and de-escalation.

