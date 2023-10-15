Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held yesterday a telephone call with Secretary-General of the United Nations H E Antonio Guterres.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and Israel and ways to reduce the escalation. During the call, he expressed the State of Qatar’s firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians and that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment are unacceptable under any pretext.

He stressed the need to open humanitarian corridors to ensure that relief and aid reach the Palestinian brothers who are under bombardment, especially in light of the deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip. He warned of the danger of attempts to force the Palestinian people from Gaza, stressing the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed the importance of the United Nations’ role in mobilising international efforts for calm and de-escalation and working to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors.

