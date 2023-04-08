Qatar - Italy and Qatar have been strong partners and relations between the two countries have been solid since commencing official ties resulting in bilateral trade reaching nearly €8bn in 2022 recording a growth of 54.4 percent.

“Trade relations between the two countries is very strong with prospects for further enhancing ties are high through networking events such as the Ramadan get-together,” said Italian Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Maria Palma Libotte on the sidelines of a networking and social get-together at the Raffles Hotel, Doha yesterday.

The meeting graced with the presence of 14 ambassadors and comprising 18 business councils and chambers of commerce gathered over 350 attendees from around 20 countries to part take in a Suhoor.

“Meetings and networking of this nature is good for the business community in Qatar to build business ties by exchanging views and opportunities on trade and investments in Qatar. Such interactions help strengthen bonds within chambers and the business community,” Libotte said.

The ‘Back 2 Business’ is the flagship annual event by the Italian Chamber held over the past 15 years and has been the much anticipated occasion comprising over 600 participants from sectors ranging from petroleum, gas, education, housing, tourism, sports and professional services. The event is held every year in October and March.

The Italian Chamber of Commerce founded in 2010 also hosts joint events which enable wide networking opportunities for the business community to interact, share views and explore ways to promote business.

The Chamber formerly known as the Italian Business Council holds B2B meetings to assist companies to set up and build business.

The Chamber comprising over 45 members is spread across gas, oil, construction, machinery, hotels, defence and tourism among a wide range of sectors.

“QTours is the first European tourism company set up by Italy in Qatar. Tourism is a major sector that is developing in Qatar. Italy which has a long history for tourism and hospitality looks forward to make a big contribution to tourism in Qatar,” Libotte said.

