Qatar - The electoral committee of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) held its meeting Monday to examine the documents of the candidates for the QFA presidency and membership of the executive committee of the body.

The QFA election will take place during its ordinary general assembly on June 1.

Chairman of the electoral committee Abdullah Hamid al-Mulla said the committee examined the documents of all the candidates, who submitted their candidacy to join the executive committee for the next term, according to a statement on the QFA website.

He stated that all candidates have fulfilled the conditions that were approved in accordance with the QFA’s electoral regulations for the nomination process.

Jassim Rashid al-Buainain (Qatar SC) has been nominated for the post of QFA president while Hani Talib Ballan (Qatar SC), Mohamed Khalifa al-Suwaidi (Al Rayyan), Hassan Juma al-Muhannadi (Al Khor) and Khalid Abdullah al-Sulaiti (Al Arabi) have been nominated for membership in the Executive Committee.

“In accordance with Article 28 of the Articles of Association of the Qatar Football Association, the election of the president requires a relative majority of two-thirds of the registered and effective votes in the first ballot,” al-Mulla said.

“In the event of resorting to the second ballot and any other necessary ballot, the absolute majority of the registered votes (50% + 1) is sufficient according to Article 42 of the bylaws of the QFA. In the event that candidates for other positions in the Executive Committee (members) are elected, an absolute majority (50% + 1) must be available for the registered and effective votes in the first ballot. Votes for the second ballot, and in the second ballot and other ballots, the absolute majority of registered votes is sufficient,” he said.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).