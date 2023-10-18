Doha, Qatar: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2023 reached 106.94 points, showing an increase of 0.65% when compared to CPI of August 2023.

Compared to CPI of September 2022 (Y-o-Y basis), an increase of 1.80% has been recorded in the general index (CPI) of this month.

According to a statement issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) Monday, the monthly increase on CPI of September 2023 was attributed to a rise in eight groups: Education by 2.04%; Food and Beverages by 1.48%; Recreation and Culture by 1.39%; Clothing and Footwear by 0.94%; Transport by 0.61%; Miscellaneous Goods and Services by 0.20%; Furniture and Household Equipment by 0.02%; and Restaurants and Hotels by 0.07%.

A decrease has been recorded in Communication by 0.23%; while Tobacco, Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel, and Health remained flat at the last months price level.

A comparison of the CPI of September 2023 with the CPI of September 2022 (Annual Change), an increase has been recorded in the general index by 1.80%.

This price increase is primary due to the prices rising in eight groups namely: Communication by 15.59%; Education by 6.72%; Recreation and Culture by 3.19%; Furniture and Household Equipment by 2.35%; Food and Beverages by 2.20%; Transport by 1.73%; Miscellaneous Goods and Services by 0.81%; and Health by 0.33%.

A decrease has been shown in price levels in Restaurants and Hotels by 4.65%; Clothing and Footwear by 1.39%; and Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel by 0.70%. No changes recorded on Tobacco.

The CPI of September 2023 excluding Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel group stands at 109.88 point, recorded an increase by 0.80% when compared to the index of August 2023. Compared with its counterpart in 2022, the CPI of September index increased by 2.40%.

