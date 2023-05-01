Qatar - The process of registering citizens on voter lists for the elections of the seventh session of the Central Municipal Council (CMC), scheduled for June 22, began Sunday at 29 polling stations.

The voter registration process is taking place manually at the polling stations, from 4pm until 7pm, or electronically all day long via Metrash2. It will continue until Thursday, May 4.

Citizens have to register themselves in their electoral district or via Metrash2 using their ID address. An individual cannot register in more than one electoral district.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said everyone who has previously been registered has the right to request a modification of his/her registration in another electoral district, according to the details of his/her current residence.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), several heads of voter registration committees confirmed that the registration process on the first day went off smoothly and easily in light of the preparations made by the MoI, especially those related to providing the committees with appropriate technological systems for the registration process.

The supervisory committee for the seventh session of the CMC polls had earlier identified 29 public schools as the electoral headquarters for 29 constituencies, which is the total number of constituencies located in various regions of the country.

In a statement issued on April 4, the committee underscored its keenness to select suitable schools to be polling venues in terms of the availability of all facilities and requirements to facilitate the various electoral stages for citizens.

According to the timetable, it was decided that the stage of receiving applications for voter registration will be from April 30 to May 4, provided that the initial lists of voters are announced on May 7. On the same day, the stage of receiving applications for appeals and grievances will begin, continuing until May 11.

It was also decided that the stage of adjudication of appeals and grievances pertaining to voter lists will take place from May 8 to 18, followed by the stage of announcing the final voter lists on May 21.

The committee set the stage for receiving nomination applications from May 21 to 25 provided that the announcement of the initial lists of candidates takes place on May 28, so that the stage of receiving applications for appeals and grievances against the candidates' lists begins on the same day and continues until June 5.

The process of adjudicating appeals will be held from May 29 to June 8, followed by the announcement of the final lists of candidates on June 11. The electoral campaign will start on the same day and continue until the 'electoral silence' phase on the day before polling.

The conditions that must be met by a voter are that his/her original nationality is Qatari or that 15 years have passed since s/he acquired Qatari nationality, the age is not less than 18 years as of May 4, 2023, has not previously been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude or the trust unless s/he is restituted, s/he resides in the electoral district in which s/he has the right to vote, and is not employed in the armed forces or the police.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).