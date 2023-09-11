Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber’s Second Vice Chairman, Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, recently met with H E Ramiro Ordoqui, Undersecretary for Multilateral and Bilateral Economic Negotiation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in the Republic of Argentina.

The meeting was also attended by H E Guillermo Nicolas, the Ambassador of the Republic of Argentina to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, both officials reviewed economic and commercial cooperation between the two nations and explored cooperation opportunities between Qatari and Argentine companies in various sectors.

In his remarks, QC Second Vice-Chairman, Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, praised the strong relations between Qatar and Argentina, both at economic and political levels.

He noted that the trade between both countries falls below expectations and expressed hope for significant growth in the coming years.

Al Athba emphasised that Qatar warmly welcomes investments from around the world, highlighting its world-class infrastructure and favorable laws that attract foreign investments.

He expressed a strong interest in seeing more Argentinean companies in Qatar.

He also affirmed the Chamber’s readiness to facilitate trade delegations between both countries, provide information about the investment climate in Qatar and potential sectors for cooperation, and assist investors in finding local partners.

In turn, HE Ramiro Ordoqui praised the relations between Qatar and Argentina, highlighting positive signs of trade development between the two countries.

He emphasised that Argentina exports various goods, including agricultural products and foodstuffs, with agricultural exports accounting for 40 percent of the total Argentinean exports.

Ordoqui mentioned the close cooperation between the chambers of commerce on both sides, emphasising that this cooperation will facilitate collaboration between private sector companies in both countries, enabling the establishment of new joint ventures and partnerships.

