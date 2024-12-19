Qatar Central Bank (QCB) decided to reduce the current interest rates for deposits, lending and repo by 0.30% or 30 basis points (bps) Wednesday night.



The new rates will take effect on Sunday, December 22, QCB noted.



Qatar Central Bank’s deposit rate (QCBDR) will now be 4.60%, lending rate (QCBLR) 5.10% and repo rate (QCBRR) 4.85%.



In a message on X, QCB said the rate cut followed its “assessment of the current monetary policy of the State of Qatar.



Meanwhile, the United States Central Bank - Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last night, an effort to keep stable what appears to be a steady but cooling economy.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

