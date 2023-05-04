Qatar - Trade exchange between Qatar and Australia witnessed a 20% growth to reach QR4.2bn in 2022, from QR3.5bn in 2021, according to Qatar Chamber.

Bilateral trade was among the topics discussed by Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari during a meeting on Wednesday with Mohamed Hage, the president and national chairman of the Australia-Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI).

According to al-Kuwari, Qatar exports fertilisers, aluminium, and polymers to Australia, while Qatar’s top imports from Australia include meat and aluminium oxide.

The meeting touched on strengthening co-operation between both chambers and reviewing the investment climate and opportunities in Qatar and Australia.

Al-Kuwari underscored the interest of Qatari investors in exploring investment opportunities in Australia and emphasised the importance of co-operation between Qatar Chamber and AACCI in organising business meetings and seminars to explore investment opportunities and the establishment of mutual projects.

On the other hand, Hage said the two countries enjoy “distinctive relations,” adding that his visit aims to review prospects for co-operation between AACCI and Qatar Chamber, as well as enhance the communication between businessmen in both countries.

Hage said: “There is room for furthering co-operation between the private sector from both sides in various fields, including agricultural technology, mining, food security, and tourism."

He added that 10,000 Australians visited Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

