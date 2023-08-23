Qatar - The working group of the Economy, Trade, and Industry Committee of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council held a meeting yesterday in Doha. Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater chaired the Qatari side while H E Al Baraa bin Basem Al Iskandarani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Planning for Economic and International Affairs, chaired the Saudi side. Several government officials from both countries also participated.

During the meeting, officials discussed the strong fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and explored ways to strengthen and develop them to advance joint interests. Additionally, they highlighted the agenda’s issues, especially the mechanisms to activate the import and export initiative between the two countries.

The officials also deliberated on the strategic objectives of the Economy, Trade, and Industry Committee, as well as efforts to advance joint bilateral action in line with the economic visions of both nations.

