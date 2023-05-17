His Highness the Amir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Federal Republic of Germany HE Annalena Baerbock, and her accompanying delegation, on the occasion of her visit to the country, at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of developing them, in addition to discussing developments in the regional and international situation.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

