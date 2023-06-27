The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephone conversation this evening with the President of the Russian Federation HE Vladimir Putin.

During the call, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the latest developments in the regional and international arena, and the latest developments in the Russian Federation.

In this regard, HH the Amir expressed the wishes of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation and its friendly people for continued prosperity and stability.

During the call, HH the Amir affirmed Qatar's position of calling for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomatic means, settling international disputes peacefully, and not taking anything that would lead to further escalation on the ground.

His Highness also renewed the position of the State of Qatar calling for the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and to abide by the United Nations Charter and the established principles of international law, including obligations under the Charter to settle international disputes by peaceful means.

