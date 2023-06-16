PHOTO
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the president of the United Arab Emirates in St Petersburg on Friday, Russian state news agency RIA reported. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)
Russian state news agency RIA made the announcement
