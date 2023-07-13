The training program in open data organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) in Riyadh to train more than 100 data specialists from over 30 government agencies in Saudi Arabia has kicked off.

The program aims to increase awareness in the field by providing the trainees with the necessary knowledge and skills regarding open data and its applicable standards and policies.

The program also aims to determine the added value of data and publish them to spread the benefits, in addition to providing the trainees with the ways of choosing the right decision in research and innovation, and data-based products, including applications and the digital solutions.

The curriculum of the program has been developed in 16 topics to enable the trainee to become familiar with open data in terms of knowledge, value, processing, quality, classification and others.

The program has also been developed to enable the trainees to become aware of the importance of open data and its ability to achieve various benefits for governments, companies and individuals, as well as its privacy and success measures.

This step comes within SDAIA's efforts to increase awareness in the open data field via specialists training programs that contribute to building a national economy based on data and artificial intelligence. This is in light of the great support it receives from Saudi Arabia's leaders to advance its role in developing the skills of national cadres in data processing and AI, to enhance innovation in these fields to support and achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

