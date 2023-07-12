JAKARTA — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has signed on Wednesday Saudi Arabia’s accession document to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

The signing came in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, and their keenness to continue strengthening bridges of communication with all countries of the world.

This is in addition to supporting all aspects of joint coordination, including multilateral action.

It also comes within an invitation from Retno Marsudi, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister and Chair of the current session of the Ministerial Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is being held in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Saudi Arabia’s joining of TAC comes as an affirmation of the close ties with East Asian countries in many fields, and as a continuation of the Kingdom’s global pioneering role in achieving international peace and security.

It is also based on its approach on enhancing dialogue and intensifying joint coordination, as well as consolidating multilateral action with the countries toward further stability, prosperity and progress for all countries and peoples.

Prince Faisal praised the distinguished relations that bind Saudi Arabia with the ASEAN countries.

He expressed keenness of the Kingdom’s leaders toward expanding the frameworks of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the ASEAN countries in many fields, and on issues of common concern.

The foreign minister has stressed the importance of this treaty in cooperation field in the Southeast Asian region, especially that it conforms to the principles of the UN Charter.

“The close relations with the treaty member states will contribute in achieving the aspirations of all countries towards achieving the goals of sustainable development.

“It will also help in strengthening joint work, as well as create new economic and development opportunity for all,” Prince Faisal said.

