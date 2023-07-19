JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received the Special Envoy of the French President to Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and France, in addition to ways to intensify coordination in a number of fields.

Prince Faisal and Le Drian also discussed the latest developments on the Lebanese file, in addition to developments in regional and international arenas, and efforts made in this regard.

The meeting was attended by the advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Nizar Al-Aloula, and the French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille.

