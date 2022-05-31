RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan made a phone call on Monday with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, they reviewed the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States and ways to enhance them in all fields of cooperation and joint coordination.



They discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

