

RIYADH — Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, said that the approval of the Personal Status Law by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday is a qualitative leap in the government’s efforts in protecting human rights, consolidating family’s stability, enhancing women’s empowerment and promoting rights.



“The law is comprehensive in addressing all the problems that the family and women are suffering from as it carefully organized personal status issues in all its details,” he said while announcing that the law would come into force 90 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.



The Crown Prince had announced on Feb. 8, 2021 about introducing four key legislations, including the Personal Status Law as part of its measures to reform judicial institutions as well as to improve the legislative environment in the Kingdom.



He noted then that the new laws that also included the Civil Transactions Law, the Penal Code for Discretionary Sanctions, and the Law of Evidence represent a new wave of judicial reforms in the Kingdom. The Cabinet earlier approved the Law of Evidence.



The Cabinet’s approval of the Personal Status Law, which coincides with the International Women’s Day, comes after completing the procedures following the approval of the draft law by the Shoura Council earlier.



The Crown Prince said that drafting of the Personal Status Law was derived from the provisions and purposes of the Islamic Shariah and it took into account the latest legal trends and modern international judicial practices.



“The law is keeping abreast of developments and changes in reality, and it would contribute to safeguarding the family and its stability as the basic component of society.



“The law would also work to improve the condition of family and children, and rein in the discretionary power of the judge so as to bring down discrepancy in judicial rulings in this regard.”



The Crown Prince emphasized that the introduction of the Personal Status Law reflects the leadership’s commitment to development and reform approach.



He thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for his great care in developing the legislative system in the Kingdom, including the judicial facility, and raising efficiency of judicial work in a way that guarantees and preserves rights besides contributing to achieve prompt delivery of justice.

