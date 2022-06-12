Muscat: Low clouds continue to intensify in the coasts of Musandam Governorate and there are clouds over parts of Al Hajar Mountains with chances of thunderstorms, Oman Meteorology announced in the lastest weather forecast.

The General Directorate of Meteorology said there are chances of scattered rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by active downward winds and hail, over parts of Al Hajar Mountains, the governorates of North Al Sharqiah, South Al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah.

It is also expected that parts of the coastal areas overlooking the Sea of Oman and parts of the governorates of Musandam, south Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta will witness low clouds and fog late in the night and early morning on Sunday and Monday.