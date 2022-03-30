Muscat – In a sharp bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic that had hit global trade hard in 2020, Oman’s non-oil exports shot up by more than 91 per cent in 2021, after economies reopened and global demand recovered from the recession.

Total non-oil exports surged by 91.2 per cent to RO5.792bn in the full year 2021 from RO3.032bn recorded in the previous year, driven by increased demand from key markets in the region and around the world, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

As Oman’s economy reopened and returned to normalcy in 2021 after previous year’s twin-shock of oil price collapse and the coronavirus outbreak, the burgeoning demand for Omani exports suggests that the sultanate’s economy is well on a recovery path.

Supported by strong recovery in oil prices and government’s economic stimulus measures, Oman’s nominal GDP grew at a solid pace of 16.1 per cent during 2021.

Omani exports to the UAE – the biggest destination for the sultanate’s non-oil shipments – grew by 71.3 per cent to RO986mn during last year against RO575mn in 2020. Exports to Saudi Arabia grew by 14.8 per cent to RO566mn during the year ended December 31, 2021.

As more trading partners of the sultanate recorded economic recovery last year, the robust growth in Omani exports was led by strong demand from the United States, China, India and other countries.

Non-oil exports to the United States spiked more than 86 per cent in 2021 amounting to RO632mn compared with RO338mn in the previous year. Omani shipments to China grew by nearly 77 per cent to RO377mn in 2021 against RO213mn in 2020. Exports to India also surged by 172 per cent to RO478mn last year as compared to RO176mn recorded in 2020.

The NCSI data suggests that the strong recovery in non-oil exports is broad-based for almost all of Oman’s trading partners. The strong trade performance shows that Omani exporters are making good recovery in attracting overseas orders.

Omani non-oil exports to other countries jumped by 122.7 per cent during 2021 to RO2.751bn against RO1.235bn in 2020.

International trade had collapsed during 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced much of the world into lockdown. However, global trade rebounded strongly in 2021, helping Omani exporters to recover the lost demand for their shipments.

As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) latest global trade update, the value of global trade reached a record high of US$28.5tn in 2021. That is an increase of 25 per cent on 2020 and 13 per cent higher compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Minerals, plastics and chemicals dominate

As per the NCSI data, Oman’s mineral products exports more than doubled to RO843mn in 2021 from RO415mn in the previous year. Shipments for chemical products also surged more than 93 per cent to RO1.235bn last year in comparison with 640m in 2020.

With rising production capacities of the sultanate’s downstream industries, exports of plastics, rubber and their items grew nearly five times to hit RO890mn in 2021 compared to RO183mn recorded in the previous year.

Base metals and articles accounted for RO1.328bn worth of exports during 2021, an increase of 54.5 per cent compared to RO860mn in the previous year.

UNCTAD said the world trade in goods remained strong in 2021 and trade in services finally returned to its pre-pandemic levels.

‘All major trading economies saw imports and exports rise above pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2021, with trade in goods increasing more strongly in the developing world than in developed countries,’ the UN agency said.

Oman’s re-exports, by contrast, declined 22.5 per cent in 2021 at RO1.322bn compared to RO1.706bn recorded in 2020.

The decline in re-exports was caused mainly due to reduced transshipments of base metals, electrical and mechanical goods, and transport equipments.

