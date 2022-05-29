Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has announced that it is currently implementing over 30 vital consultancy works and infrastructure projects distributed over 11 industrial cities across the sultanate at a total cost of over RO200 million ($518 million).

This is being done directly or through its Mubadrah and Shumookh Investment and Services, said its top official.

Madayn has also attracted and localised 130 industrial, commercial and service projects worth RO64 million during the first quarter covering a total area of 818,000 sq m, stated its CEO Hilal bin Hamad Al Hasani.

The total cost of construction services of the industrial cities’ projects has topped RO100 million spread across eight industrial cities.

Al Hasani revealed that Madayn was nearing completion on the infrastructure works for the expansion of phase 7 in Suhar Industrial City at a total cost surpassing RO13 million. This project is nearly 77% ready and involves the development of water tanks, connecting main water line, fencing and security gates.

Work is also underway to complete construction of power plant, implementing irrigation networks, and water and sewage networks, he added.

Moreover, the expansion project of Nizwa Industrial City (Phases 3 & 4), which is valued at RO5.5 million, has reached 77.6% of completion rate in infrastructure works. The project is coming up on a 1 million sq m area.

Madayn is also continuing with infrastructure development project at Sur Industrial City, stated Al Hasani, as the completion rate of this project has reached more than 75%.

"This project constitutes of road construction, surface water drainage, drainage channels, water-supply infrastructure, switchgear system, supply and installation of low voltage cables, supply and installation of solar street light system, and potable water network," he added.

As for Al Buraimi Industrial City, Madayn is implementing the infrastructure development project in phases 1 and 2 at a total cost exceeding RO 5 million with a completion rate touching 30%.

This includes the implementation of sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 400 sq m, road rehabilitation works, water supply distribution network, electrical works, street lighting (85 lighting poles) for phase 2. Work is underway to complete the sewage plant and rainwater drainage networks.

Among the key projects that Madayn has commenced to implement is the Ring Road project and its associated services at a total value touching RO 7 million.

This project involves road works, solar lighting, rainwater drainage, sewage network, water network, firefighting system, electrical works, CCTV, and pedestrian and cycling paths. Work is also moving ahead with the construction of KOM 6 building, which will add more than 40,000 sqm of rentable office space adopting latest specifications.

Meanwhile, Madayn has completed several key projects, which include the project of developing Al Mazunah Free Zone (Phase 1, Package 2 and Phase 2) at a total value reaching RO 6 million.

The project includes road construction, sidewalks, water tanks and network, irrigation network, road lighting, and electricity and drainage networks.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).